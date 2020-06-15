TUPELO – United Way of Northeast Mississippi named Renasant Bank Corporate Relationship Officer, AVP Kory Hunter as the 2020 campaign chair.
According to a press release, Hunter was chosen to chair this year’s United Way fundraising campaign because of her strong commitment to the organization and her willingness to work hard on behalf of the community. The United Way Campaign Chair’s role includes helping United Way strengthen relationships with business leaders, recruiting new donors and volunteers and representing United Way in the community. The Campaign Chair is vital to helping United Way raise over $2.6 million needed to fund programs that increase Academic Success, Health and Wellness and Family Stability throughout the region.
“I am honored to serve this community and United Way as Campaign Chair to help give back to so many organizations and local residents that contribute to making this community what it is,” Hunter said in a press rlease. “Growing up in Tupelo, I have always known that our community steps up for those in need and this is a way for me to do my part.”
Hunter has worked at Renasant Bank for 12 years and is actively involved with the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, Sanctuary Hospice House, the Community Development Foundation (CDF) and Tupelo Kiwanis, the press states. She completed the Jim Ingram Leadership Institute through CDF in 2012.Hunter was chosen as CDF Ambassador of the year in 2019 and was a Top 40 Under 40 finalist for 2019.
“We are proud and excited to have a young, passionate, dedicated volunteer like Kory working with our campaign this year,” said Russ Wilson, campaign director at United Way, in a press release. “She will help us grow our campaign and strengthen relationships with our donors. Most importantly, she will help us continue the work of improving lives in Northeast Mississippi.”
United Way of Northeast Mississippi has set a goal of $2.6 million for the 2020 campaign which will run from August through January. Employee donors at workplace campaigns are the largest contributor to the United Way, along with corporate donors and individuals. United Way added the $50K Giveaway fundraiser in 2018, which raised over $250,000 for the organization during the 2019 campaign, according to the press release.
United Way funds programs through 60 nonprofit partners in eight counties and three community initiatives, the Early Childhood Coalition, the Tupelo/Lee Hunger Coalition and Volunteer Northeast Mississippi. The press release states that since March, United Way has partnered with the CREATE Foundation to raise and distribute over $405,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts across Northeast Mississippi.
To learn more about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org.