OXFORD • As one of the local organizations deemed essential in the City of Oxford, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has kept its one-person office opened throughout the pandemic to serve the community.
“A lot of times, someone doesn't know who to turn to, who to call when they're in need of assistance,” said Executive Director Kurt Brummett. “With COVID-19 causing so many people who may have previously not needed assistance to require some support, whether it's utilities, rent assistance, mortgage assistance, just to be available to be able to be in office… [and] being able to be here and direct people to the different resources and services that are available here throughout the community was an important role.”
The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County was incorporated in 1970, but the community has changed significantly even in the last five to 10 years, Brummett said. Even before COVID-19, the organization and partner agencies were noticing steadily increasing needs as the population in Oxford grew. During the pandemic, basic needs were the most significant need.
“With people being furloughed or laid off, businesses closing, we've seen an increase in the number of individuals, as well as families, that are needing support in regards to utilities assistance, rent assistance, mortgage assistance,” Brummett said.
Financial assistance
The organization started a COVID-19 Fund, awarding grant funding to organizations that provide financial assistance. Through COVID-19 Fund, families can receive utilities and rental assistance and have awarded $25,835.55 as of September 2 to Interfaith Compassion Ministries and Doors of Hope.
Interfaith Compassion Ministries, which serves only Lafayette County, was among the first grantees, as the organization already assists individuals in need by providing basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, medications and transportation, according to executive director Lena Wiley. While the Interfaith Compassion Ministries office is closed, she has continued working from home. The organization received a second round of funding from United Way after seeing the growth of need, and Wiley said their services have been important in helping keep people stabilized in their homes, keeping utilities on.
While Wiley has been in her position with Interfaith Compassion Ministries since it started 21 years ago, she said the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Katrina have been among the worst epidemics she’s ever faced.
"COVID-19 should be taken seriously," Wiley said.
COVID-19 has especially impacted the families they serve, both physically and financially. Wiley knows entire families that contracted COVID-19, and said that before COVID-19, she was accustomed to approximately 10 calls a day. She now gets approximately 30 calls per day. This need has grown in part because many businesses had to close during the pandemic. Even when some reopened, hours were cut, and the decrease in salary caused many to not make enough to make ends meet, Wiley said.
“This morning, I have had 30 calls,” Wiley said Thursday morning before noon. “What I try to do [is] handle yesterday's calls today and today's calls tomorrow unless it's an emergency, and I've had five emergencies today.”
Doors of Hope typically focuses on preventing families with minor children from homelessness, but extended their services to provide utilities and rental assistance during the pandemic. Brummett said United Way will likely have another allocation in the near future as agencies are seeing a rise in calls from individuals and families requiring aid.
Food needs
The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County accepted grant proposals for fiscal year 2020-2021 in the midst of COVID-19. This year, the organization is funding 19 organizations and programs focusing on education, health, financial stability and basic needs, in addition to partnering with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinic for additional community impact work. The process of selecting grantees is completely volunteer-driven, working with partners, donors and advocates to identify community needs.
The Oxford Community Market (OXCM), a non-profit organization that focuses on food access and provides a weekly food market, is grateful to receive support from United Way due to fundraising being down during the pandemic, said market director Betsy Chapman. Because the market is considered essential, it has remained open with safety guidelines in place. Chapman said they were determined to stay open because people are experiencing food insecurity at a higher rate.
OXCM has a variety of programs that address food insecurity, such as a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 for customers using SNAP benefits at the market, a WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program, and providing gift cards to organizations in Lafayette County to give to individuals and families who need food access but may not qualify for SNAP/EBT.
"All those we already had in place before COVID, but of course now we feel how important they are to people who are trying to make ends meet,” Chapman said.
OXCM is open Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford. Chapman said OXCM has seen a lot of people coming to the market to use SNAP or their WIC vouchers. The market also delivers food to The Pantry, the local Lafayette County food pantry, each week, and Chapman said they are starting to see a record number of people using the pantry.
"We've seen an increased need to respond to people who are experiencing food insecurity. Definitely, there's a lot more conversation about it. It's not a new problem, it's just that this crisis has sort of illuminated a lot of existing problems that we've had,” Chapman said. “That gives communities the opportunity to find creative solutions to some of these problems by having conversations about them.”
Brummett also noted the efforts of other community organizations that are not United Way grantees played in addressing food needs. The Pantry, More Than a Meal, Lovepacks, and local school districts stepped up to provide meals to families and individuals during the pandemic.
“Just to see the community step up, organizations, individuals, churches, it's been great to see and it shows the giving nature of our community,” Brummett said.
Fundraising impact
The financial impact of COVID-19 has been felt throughout the Oxford-Lafayette County agencies. As a college town, Brummett said Oxford depends on the University of Mississippi and football for financial support. With COVID-19, there is a huge amount of uncertainty.
For OXCM, COVID-19 hurt their in-person fundraising since it forced them to cancel community based programming, such as live music and cooking demonstrations. Wiley said while Interfaith Compassion Ministry also saw decreased fundraising, churches have stepped up. However, she said their current need from the community is more funds.
United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has seen many fundraising campaigns postponed or cancelled, and had to reschedule their own annual Flashback Bash to August 14, 2021, due to the pandemic and scheduling concerns. Agencies are finding ways to adapt, such as hosting virtual events or finding other ways to fundraise.
During this time, Brummett is emphasizing the importance of investing in the community more than fundraising as usual.
“Whether it's monetary donations, volunteering your time, even something as simple as sharing posts on social media, it makes an impact and it makes a difference if for nothing else, just raising awareness,” Brummett said. “...It makes your community stronger and makes a positive impact not only in the community, but ultimately in the lives of the individuals and families who are benefitting from whatever contribution is being made. It can be a life-changing impact and it.”
More information about the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County can be found at https://www.unitedwayoxfordms.org. Interfaith Compassion Ministries can be reached at 662-236-3482, and OXCM can be reached at (662) 816-7413 or oxcmkt@gmail.com.