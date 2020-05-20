TUPELO – United Way of Northeast Mississippi will receive $15,000 from Kia Motors America to help homeless youth.
United Way was one of several organizations across the US to receive part of a $1 million donation from Kia Motors America to provide shelter and care to homeless youth, according to a press release. The donation is part of Kia’s Accelerate the Good initiative, offering relief to those affected by and helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“With shelter in place orders all but impossible for the estimated 4.2 million homeless youth in the U.S. to adhere to, we are humbled to once again provide financial assistance to organizations dedicated to helping this at-risk population,” said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America in a press release. “The homeless population is very susceptible to COVID-19 and providing crucial health, social and emotional support during these uncertain times is more critical than ever.”
The United Way board will meet over the next few weeks to decide how to spend the $15,000 to best serve at-risk youth through their network of nonprofit partners, United Way president Melinda Tidwell said in a press release. The unexpected grant came as a result of United Way’s current work, Tidwell said in the press release.
“We are so grateful that they see the impact we are achieving in this region and chose to invest in us. We will use that investment to do a lot of good in our communities,” Tidwell said in the press release.
For more information about the Kia Accelerate the Good program, visit https://www.kia.com/us/en/acceleratethe-good. More information about United Way can be found at unitedwaynems.org.