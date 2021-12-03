SALTILLO • A public-private partnership will convert 20 acres of woods and wetlands into an 18-hole disc golf course in Saltillo in the coming months.
Saltillo resident Kevin White has been working diligently for about two months to map out the course and begin the work of removing brush and trees.
“I would like to have the course open by the summer of 2022,” the avid disc golfer and Saltillo High School teacher said. “There is a good chance we can have it open by the spring.”
The Tiger Creek course is being built across the street from the W.K. Webb Sportsplex, on unimproved woodland between Industrial Park Road and Old Saltillo Road. Hole No. 1 will start at the parking lot on the north end of the parcel, and Hole No. 18 will end in the same spot.
“Out of the 18 holes, four of them will be moderately wooded,” White said. “The other 14 will be heavily wooded.”
Because the bulk of the parcel is classified as wetlands, building permanent structures on the land is prohibited. So the land has stood empty and untouched for years. During that time, most of the trees on the heavily wooded lot — mostly oak and pine — grew straight up in search of sunlight. Because of that, tall trunks will greet golfers, and there will be few low limbs to snag errant discs. To further rid the course of low-lying, disc-eating limbs, White is removing most of the cedar trees.
It should make for the near-perfect round of disc golf, he said.
Long flight
White said he isn't the first to consider using the property as a disc golf course.
“They have talked about using this property as a disc golf course for quite some time, at least eight years,” he said.
When Alex Wilcox was named the new Saltillo Park & Rec director in late 2020, White approached him to see if the city was still looking at building a disc golf course.
“I came out here in December 2020 and walked the property and started putting out pink flags to mark it,” White said. “At one point, somebody came out and designed a little bit. I found a handful of flags out here.”
But there were no plans or drawings to assist him, so White had to start from scratch. He walked the entire 20 acres multiple times over several weeks to determine how best to utilize the entire parcel.
After being elected mayor in April, Copey Grantham stopped by White’s house to talk about how the quality of life could be improved in Saltillo. White pitched his plan to him.
“He had heard some rumblings on the campaign trail about disc golf,” White said. “I let him get settled in the office and stopped by to see him in September.”
That’s when the project started picking up speed. White and a handful of family and friends volunteered to not only design the course but also help clear the land. The sweat-equity and in-kind services mean the city only has to pay for bigger items like baskets and concrete tee pads.
When getting estimates for the 18 baskets, one company offered White top-of-the-line $450 baskets for just $250. Instead of asking the board of aldermen for $5,500, he asked for the full $8,000 the baskets would have normally set the city back to cover the cost of 18 concrete tee pads as well.
After spending two months of afternoons and weekends using a chain saw, ax and a tractor to pull up and lay over unwanted trees, White returned to Wilcox for a little help. In early November, the city contracted with a company to grub out the land, removing small trees and mulching them, along with the trees White has already cut or laid over.
Disc in the wind
Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports, and Tiger Creek will be the 11th course within a 25-mile radius. That includes the championship level Trace Gold course at Trace State Park in Pontotoc County.
The sport can be played alone or in groups. Beginners can start off with just a few discs. As their skill grows, they can pick up specialized discs designed to meet specific challenges. Drivers are designed for long, straight flights; putters are softer to reduce bouncing off the baskets. Discs also come in a wide variety of colors.
Tiger Creek is designed to be an ever-changing course that will challenge golfers of all skill levels. While all holes will begin at the same tee pad, there will be up to three pins per hole where the baskets can be placed.
“It will make it more difficult, but it also means if someone can play one day, and when they come back a couple of weeks later, it will be a whole different course,” White said. “And if they come back the next month, it will be like a third course.”
The design will also take advantage of the natural elements. There is a creek that runs through the course. While the creek is considered out of bounds, golfers will cross it several times over a single round of golf. The design calls for three bridges.
There are hills, mounds and even levees where the creek has been dredged in the past.
“I want to do more elevated baskets, say 10 feet high with steps. Or we could have hanging baskets, hanging between two trees,” White said. “I want to also use mounds, where rollaway chances are high.”
A rollaway is where someone is putting uphill. If they miss the basket, their disc could hit the ground and roll all the way back down the hill, possibly farther away than when they started.
Once open, maintenance on the course is expected to be minimal. It will have to be mowed every 2-3 weeks in the summer. And someone will have to move the baskets regularly.