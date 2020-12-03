A Lee County man missing for more than a month has been located.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced Friday morning that Deak Matteson had been located and the 60-year-old man was safe.
Original story:
Authorities looking for missing Lee County man
TUPELO - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
Authorities say Deak L. Matteson, 60, of the Auburn community, was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center about a month ago. He was later released from the hospital but has not been seen since Nov. 2.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this man is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-841-9040.