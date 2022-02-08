UPDATE: Missing Oxford girl, 14, found By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rosas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Oxford girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was located about an hour after police posted the case on social media.At 2:45 p.m., Oxford Police Department reported that Aaliayah Rosas had been located safely.Original story:Oxford police looking for missing girl, 14OXFORD • Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who has been missing for several days.The Oxford Police Department said Aaliyah Rosas, 14, was last seen Monday, Feb. 8 in Oxford.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosas is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oxford Police Department Oxford Aaliyah Rosas Police Girl Teen Whereabouts William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Infrastructure Act allocates $244 million to cleaning up abandoned mines CNN anchor was 16 when he met Elijah Cummings These five tips will help you sleep better Supernatural love story 'The In Between' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters