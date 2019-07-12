A missing Oxford woman was located by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and is safe, the Oxford police report.
Original story:
Help needed to locate missing Oxford woman
OXFORD - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
According to the Oxford Police Department, Trisha Wiley, 39, was last seen July 11 around 4:30 p.m. walking near the intersection of University Avenue and Highway 334.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 662-232-2400.