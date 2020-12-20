BOONEVILLE - A missing Prentiss County girl has been found.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Shelby Baswell, who had been missing since Sunday, has been located and returned home safely.
Authorities searching for missing Prentiss County girl
BOONEVILLE – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Shelby Leann Baswell, 17, is described as a white female with blue eyes and waist length red-brown hair. She is 5’ 3” tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
It is possible she could be in the New Albany area. She was driving a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with any information on Baswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232.