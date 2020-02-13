A missing teen from Prentiss County was located around 9:30 p.m. by the Aberdeen Police Department. No other details were released.
original story:
BOONEVILLE - Officials are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old Marietta girl.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Paris Hutcheson was last seen in the Marietta community on Feb. 12 and apparently went missing during the night. She is described as a white female, 5' 6" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and recently dyed her hair black.
If anyone knows where Hutcheson is, they are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 662-728-6232.