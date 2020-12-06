Alexander Smith

A Starkville teen missing since Saturday has been found safe, according to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.

Original story:

Authorities looking for missing Starkville teen

STARKVILLE – The Starkville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Authorities say Alexander Smith, 15, was last seen leaving his residence in the downtown Starkville area Saturday morning, Dec. 5. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Armstrong School hoodie.

The Starkville Police Department and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

