The missing teen has been found safe.
Original story:
Authorities looking for missing Starkville teen
STARKVILLE - Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department said Anthony Johnson of Starkville is described as a black male, 5' 9" tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a white or beige Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a red backpack.
The press release did not saw when or where Johnson was last seen or where he might be headed.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the OCSD at 662-323-2421 or at tips@sheriff.oktibbeha.ms.us