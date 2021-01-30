A 29-year-old Starkville woman missing since Saturday morning has been found safe, according to the Starkville Police Department.
UPDATE:Ms. Larthidge has been found safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/Ge2FuxOo2d— Starkville PD (@Starkville_PD) January 30, 2021
Original story:
Starkville police looking for missing woman
STARKVILLE • The Starkville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.
Police said Resell Larthidge, 29, was last seen leaving her residence in Reed Place Saturday morning, around 9 a.m., walking south on Reed Road. She was wearing a blue sweater, black leggings, and a pink scarf.
The police department and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.