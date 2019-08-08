A Calhoun County boy, missing since earlier this week, has been located and is back with family, according to Sheriff Greg Pollan.
Original story
Calhoun County officials looking for missing teen
PITTSBORO - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.
Tashone Corbitt, 16, of Pittsboro, was reported missing Thursday morning. Sheriff Greg Pollan said officials have reason to believe that he is a runaway.
If you have any information about Corbitt's whereabouts, contact CCSO at 662-412-5000.