A missing Tippah County man, who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert, was located safe and sound Christmas Eve morning,
original story
Silver Alert issued for Tippah County man
JACKSON – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old James Harold Williams of Tippah County.
Williams is described as a white male, 5’ 11” tall, weighing about 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 23, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of West Memphis, Arkansas. Williams is believed to be in a gray 2007 Dodge Ram bearing Mississippi license plate TP11587 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say James Harold Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts should call the Tippah County Sheriff Office at 662-837-9336.