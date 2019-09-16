A girl reported missing Monday afternoon has been located and is safe.
Original story
Authorities searching for missing Tupelo girl
TUPELO - Tupelo police are asking for the public's help to locate a girl missing since last Wednesday.
The Tupelo Police Department say 17-year-old Irisvette Rodriquez left home without her mother’s permission on Sept. 11.
She is 5'7" tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has dark hair with blond tips.
Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact E911 at 662-869-2911.