The Tupelo police said Janayia Wright and her son were found safe and unharmed just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Oriiginal story:
Authorities looking for runaway teen mother, baby
TUPELO - Tupelo police are asking for the public's help to locate a runaway girl and her infant son who have been missing for more than a week.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, Janayia Wright, 17, ran away from home Monday, Sept. 9, and took her 4-week-old baby boy, Keontae Wright, with her.
She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts with a black T-shirt. She is 5'11" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Lee County E 911 at 662-869-2911.