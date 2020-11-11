BOONEVILLE – Life on the lam was short for a Prentiss County Jail inmate who escaped Wednesday evening by running out the door following a court hearing.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, of Booneville, had just returned from a court hearing around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 when he bolted out doors thathad not been securely closed.
Reed, who has a previous charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, could be seen on security cameras running from the sally port entrance of the jail toward a wooded area on the south side of the building.
Reed was recaptured around 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Highway 370 west of Baldwyn by Lee County deputy sheriffs. He was captured without incident as he tried to flee out the back door of the house near Brice’s Crossroads.
At the time of the escape, Reed was facing felony drug charges and the Mississippi Department of Corrections had placed a hold on him. He was booked into the jail at 2:53 a.m. Nov. 10. He will most likely now face the additional charge of jail escape.
ORIGINAL STORY
Inmate escapes from Prentiss County Jail
BOONEVILLE • A Prentiss County Jail inmate escaped Wednesday evening by running out following a court hearing.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the inmate had just returned from a court hearing around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and the doors had not been securely closed.
The inmate, Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, of Booneville, could possibly be considered dangerous, since he has a previous charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. At the time of the escape, Reed was facing felony drug charges and the Mississippi Department of Corrections had placed a hold on him.
Reed can be seen on security cameras running from the sally port entrance of the jail toward a wooded area on the south side of the building.
He is described as a white male, 6'3" tall and weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue gray shirt.
If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office at 662-728-6232, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or by calling 911.