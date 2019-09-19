SHANNON - A Shannon police officer shot and killed a man Thursday morning, shortly after the suspect had opened fire in a popular Shannon store.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, a woman walked into Grigg's Store on Romie Hill Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. A male followed her into the store, approached her and fired several shots, fatally wounding the woman.
"There was an on-duty Shannon police officer inside the store at the time," Johnson said. "The officer drew his weapon and fatally shot the suspect."
Grigg’s is a popular hangout among locals, especially with the morning crowd for coffee and breakfast. It is located on Romie Hill Avenue (Highway 245) about 1,000 feet south of Shannon Elementary School. The store was open for business at the time of the shooting.
The sheriff said no one else in the store was injured.
Because the shooting involved an officer, Shannon Police Chief Desiree Kershner said her department is turning over the investigation to the state.
“We’re letting MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) handle the case,” Kershner said Thursday morning on the scene. “It’s still early and we’re still getting information.”
More information is expected to be released later today.
