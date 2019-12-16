NWS Memphis 12/16

(1:11 p.m.) The northern part of our coverage area is currently seeing the most storm-related activity. 

(12:46 p.m.): Here's a list of weather related school and business closings: https://buff.ly/35s72E5 

(12:42 p.m): Here is a map of storm shelters if you live in the Tupelo area: 

(12:30 p.m.): The NWS Memphis reports, "a strong thunderstorm producing pea-sized hail or larger was located over Springdale, or near Water Valley, moving northeast at 55 MPH."

(11:12 a.m.) According to the National Weather service in Memphis, much of Northeast Mississippi remains at a "slight" or "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding, beginning this afternoon and into the evening. 

While tornado warnings have already been issued south of Interstate 40, it is wise to stay up-to-date with developments throughout the day as our coverage area could receive more harsh weather than currently projected. 

Here's a full look from NWS Memphis (type in your city to get a more localized look): https://buff.ly/2OghHN4

