(1:11 p.m.) The northern part of our coverage area is currently seeing the most storm-related activity.
A Significant Weather Advisory Has Been Issued until 130 PM CST for Northwestern Benton County in Northeastern Mississippi. https://t.co/09zC9Rsyzd #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/xAnY5E4cQK— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
Hail up to the size of nickels expected to affect the Holly Springs area over the next 15 minutes.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
A Significant Weather Advisory Has Been Issued until 115 PM CST for Central Marshall County in Northwestern Mississippi. https://t.co/HpXxkjDrHA #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/vc8lhmqstB— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
(12:46 p.m.): Here's a list of weather related school and business closings: https://buff.ly/35s72E5
(12:42 p.m): Here is a map of storm shelters if you live in the Tupelo area:
(12:30 p.m.): The NWS Memphis reports, "a strong thunderstorm producing pea-sized hail or larger was located over Springdale, or near Water Valley, moving northeast at 55 MPH."
A Significant Weather Advisory Has Been Issued until 100 PM CST for Lafayette County in Northwestern Mississippi. https://t.co/Vg5aVhLhig #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/Q1rLFA3bH4— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
(11:12 a.m.) According to the National Weather service in Memphis, much of Northeast Mississippi remains at a "slight" or "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding, beginning this afternoon and into the evening.
Mid-morning update #severe weather outlook. Enhanced risk and slight risk areas expanded a little farther north. Afternoon/early evening still the favored time. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4lb7cWJ9LA— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
Doppler Radar Reflectivity Around 1020 am CST. Showers and thunderstorms continue. When thunder roars go indoors. #mswx #arwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/k6PpgJMj9N— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
While tornado warnings have already been issued south of Interstate 40, it is wise to stay up-to-date with developments throughout the day as our coverage area could receive more harsh weather than currently projected.
Here's a full look from NWS Memphis (type in your city to get a more localized look): https://buff.ly/2OghHN4