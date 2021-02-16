TUPELO • Mississippi saw its first confirmed case of a highly contagious COVID-19 variant strain Monday amid statewide postponements of vaccination appointments because of icy, dangerous conditions.
The Mississippi State Department of Health posted notices alerting residents scheduled for vaccination at drive-thru sites on Monday and Tuesday that their appointments would be automatically rescheduled for the same time on a different day because of hazardous weather conditions.
People whose vaccinations have been rescheduled will be notified about the change by phone, text or email, but MSDH has also posted an updated schedule on its website.
Appointments originally scheduled for Lee County on Monday, Feb. 15, have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20. Lafayette County appointments from Monday have been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21.
Appointments originally scheduled for Lee County on Tuesday, Feb. 16, have been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21. Lafayette County appointments from Tuesday have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 27.
Additional information for other locations can be found by visiting the MSDH website under the “Vaccination Against COVID-19” section and clicking the “Free drive-thru vaccination sites” link.
Meanwhile, the MSDH announced Monday a case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, had been discovered in Mississippi. The agency has not released the county in which the variant was discovered.
The case was detected through “routine testing for work and confirmed at an out-of-state lab,” according to MSDH Communications Director Liz Sharlot.
No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but MSDH said additional investigation is ongoing.
The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and spreads more easily and quickly than other strains. Although suspected to cause more severe infection and a higher risk of death, there currently is no direct evidence of that.
MSDH said it will continue to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi, and “it is likely that additional cases will be identified,” according to a press release, Monday.
Currently available vaccines are expected to be effective against variant strains, but research into the matter is ongoing.
To reduce risk of infection, the health department is encouraging Mississippians to continue practing current safety measures: wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings and wash hands frequently.
The MSDH is also recommending vaccination to those currently eligible: Mississippi residents or those who work in Mississippi who are ages 65 and older or who have certain underlying conditions, health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.