Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about marginalized people in our communities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 upon them.
VARDAMAN • Danna Johnson has served many roles in Calhoun and Pontotoc counties, from addressing the spiritual needs of those in her community to helping with more earthly requirements like food insecurity, education and financial assistance.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the call for her services increased exponentially.
As program director for the Vardaman Family Life Center, which is the Northeast Mississippi office of Catholic Charities of Jackson, Johnson assists and interacts with people of various racial, ethnic, religious and political backgrounds. The center focuses on helping vulnerable populations, and while COVID-19 affected nearly everyone in some capacity, Johnson realized early on the toll it was taking on Hispanic families in particular.
“We were really concerned with how many Hispanic families were impacted,” Johnson told the Daily Journal.
Johnson said knew of at least one family in Houston who lost a patriarch to COVID-19, and several families reported increased financial needs. Johnson also saw changes within ministry through her role as the Hispanic Ministry coordinator of St. Christopher in Pontotoc. The church serves approximately 220 to 240 total parishioners, about half of whom are Hispanic.
The pandemic has been especially hard on some families, Johnson said. There’s the financial impact, of course, particularly for those families with members whose jobs have disappeared. But there’s also been a spiritual and cultural cost. Efforts to control COVID-19 have made it difficult, even impossible, for some families to visit or take care of loved ones at home.
While these efforts affect all Catholics regardless of ethnicity, it is especially difficult within the Hispanic culture where taking care of elders at home is a way to honor, care and love their elders, Johnson said.
“When we have an elder who is sick in the hospital because of COVID and you cannot go and see them, that … goes against who we are, really, as a Hispanic culture,” Johnson said.
The restrictions on travel are difficult for people who have sick or dying loved ones in other countries, as they may not be allowed to travel to see them. Johnson, whose own parents live in Honduras, admitted these restrictions have affected her personally.
She knows she’s not alone.
“How many families (do) we know that (their relative) passed away back there in other countries and they have to see their funeral by screen? It’s hard,” Johnson said. “Personally, I don’t know what I would do if something happened to my mom, my dad living in Honduras. I cannot go, so that is really an impotence feeling. It’s too hard when I hear my mom saying, ‘Listen, daughter, … if something happens, please don’t worry, do not expose yourself, think of your own family.’”
Since the start of the pandemic, the church became an important way for members of the community to take care of each other, Johnson said. When the church shut its doors early in the pandemic, the ministry prioritized digital outreach. While it required more training, Johnson feels the transition was beneficial and helped move their ministry to a different level of outreach.
Johnson said she now takes more time to send out online bulletins. It has enabled her to reach a growing number of people, and even when church resumed in-person services, Johnson continued to take advantage of her newfound skills to reach parishioners.
That outreach is important, she said, especially among the relatively small but growing Hispanic community.
“As a community, the Hispanic community, our sense of belonging is very important. Our sense of family bonding and also our religion, it’s part of a culture,” Johnson said. “When we face difficulties, it’s where we can find ourselves, our nurturing, to feel that we belong too, that we’re a part of something more.”
The pandemic has revealed countless pre-existing inequalities for rural and low-income workers, Johnson said, although the ministerial staff didn’t really see how people were impacted until they reopened. When Johnson was initially interviewed in late August, Hispanic people made up approximately 11.6% of COVID-19 cases in Pontotoc County according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), despite being 7.6% of the county’s population.
As of Dec. 10, Hispanic people are now 6.8% of COVID-19 cases in Pontotoc County, and across the state, COVID-19 cases are trending higher among white people, who now make up 50.8% of statewide COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6.
One example of a factor likely to have driven increased COVID-19 numbers in the Hispanic community early in the pandemic can be found in Pontotoc County, where much of the workforce is tied to manufacturing.
“Factories are close places where you work close to each other, so that was a very strong reason that the spread of the virus, and then, it got worse because many families have no access to health care,” Johnson said.
For workers living paycheck-to-paycheck, seeking care in the first place was a hurdle, and Johnson noted being a rural community meant having less access to free clinics than in neighboring counties. Paying out of pocket was its own roadblock.
“People are afraid to show up to hospitals because it’s expensive, and if they tell they are sick, they cannot work, and if they cannot work, they cannot have the income,” she said.
While these factors can be applied more broadly across all workers within the industry, Johnson said other factors made it especially difficult for vulnerable people within the Hispanic community. She noted that among the communities she serves, “many, many Hispanic” people aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits or stimulus checks, especially in agricultural areas.
Catholic Charities helps families year-round, serving 432 people in total. From July 2019 through June 2020, 106 individuals received aid through their emergency assistance program. During COVID-19, the organization focused on getting funds to help families with utilities payments. Among Catholic Charities’ pandemic emergency assistance, Johnson said they saw fewer African American and white applicants, but an increased number of Hispanic applicants.
“We attribute that difference in dependency to, particularly, the ineligibility of those people for government assistance, which is a contradiction sometimes because many people think Hispanics receive a lot of help from the government,” Johnson said. “That is a misunderstanding and misinformation, because, particularly, this pandemic puts on our perspective really how (much) families depend on their income.”
COVID-19 forced Johnson to ramp up her efforts and adapt quickly. Johnson received several calls from people who needed to pay bills and get food, especially among single-provider families where COVID-19 temporarily shut down the source of income. As the calls continued, she compiled a wishlist of needs. At the top of that list were pampers, milk, clothes and sanitation products.
Vardaman Family Life Center donors responded immediately, and they reached out to many affected people. Many people requested access to a computer and internet to apply for government assistance including unemployment benefits, Medicare and Medicaid, and food stamps. The center kept its doors open to assist.
“The library was closed, school was closed, everything,” Johnson said. “It’s a small town, so we were the only place who was open to that type of thing.”
In a “situation with no precedent,” Johnson said she had to be self-trained on how to fill out unemployment applications and help families apply for food stamps and health care. For people who had difficulties with English, Johnson said these forms could be challenging.
The Vardaman Catholic Charities office also found extra financial assistance for food and utilities through FEMA funds, grants and donors. From April to October, the peak of pandemic-related needs for the center, they were able to serve 213 people, Johnson said. This included 56 cases of emergency assistance that directly provided utilities and financial need assistance to those who needed the help. The center’s role during that time was to coordinate all those efforts and funds so that resources go to the people who really needed it.
When people are sick with COVID-19, they can’t work. But they still have bills to pay and food to purchase.
“You eat every day; you have to pay bills. So not having the chance to go to work without any unemployment benefits, what else can you do?” Johnson said. “We make sure that we were able and ready to provide assistance to those specific families, like paying their utilities, having some food available for them, perishable and nonperishable, making sure to call our donors and letting them know we have this need.”
Just as important for Johnson is supporting children during this time. Of the 124 individuals served from July 1 to Oct. 31, the majority involved helping children. The organization sponsored 72 children through Imagine, helped 21 children through their weekly after-school tutoring program and provided meals to kids.
When schools closed in March, the Vardaman Family Life Center also closed their program, but reopened in June to help address food insecurity among children with their six-week summer program, enrolling 20 children in the program. The program provided children meals and gave them activities so they wouldn’t fall behind in school.
The Calhoun City Rotary Club worked with different religious organizations to distribute meals during the summer. As president of the Rotary Club in Calhoun City, it was Johnson’s suggestion to include coloring books alongside meals for children.
The after-school program was designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade who were already struggling academically to give them the tools and confidence they need to improve. There are currently 22 students. Johnson initially worried the pause in in-person classes would affect children negatively who needed the structure of school to learn.
“Children need habits, children need structure, but this COVID-19 has come to really, to confuse the brain of the small child, in my opinion,” Johnson said. “What we try to provide here is that, to have that structure. Regardless of how the situation of COVID may change or the dynamic at school, they come here and they have this.”
Johnson was concerned children may have been promoted without gaining the appropriate skills to succeed academically and said she wanted the program to “intervene in that part to complement what the school is really doing right now”. The program tries to complement what the school system does, working with the local school districts with teachers who have specific goals based on school curriculum and expectations.
Many of the Life Center’s programs rely on donations, and Johnson said the community’s generosity during the pandemic has been incredible. One woman traveled from Tupelo every Wednesday with anywhere from 12 to 15 gallons of milk, food, and clothes just because she wanted to help.
“This is the type of response that really makes us believe there is a good spirit of solidarity for the most need,” Johnson said. “It’s teaching me a lot … The beauty of people coming together in crisis is amazing. You really see that love and inclusivity of people for how they can take care of each other, and that’s beautiful.”