VARDAMAN • For the sixth year, the Vardaman Family Life Center is hosting their summer camp program to help local children maintain learning growth during the summer.
The program kicked off Tuesday, June 5, and will last for three weeks. The traditional format provides breakfast and lunch to children, while in between they do recreational activities. Due to COVID-19, the program is limited to 25 to 30 children this year rather than their usual 40.
“This is just that great opportunity to provide a safe place for some children in the community during these times where they aren’t able to go out,” said program director Danna Johnson. “We have identified the need of having learning opportunities for children during vacation (and) having something that can impact their life.”
The Family Life Center is the Northeast Mississippi office of Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson. Because of the age of their participants, mandatory mask wearing and social distancing is in place. Last year’s program had 20 participants split into two groups of 10 to maintain safety. The summer program continued despite COVID-19 to provide students a safe place.
“Something that (Wanda Thomas, executive director of Catholic Charities of Jackson) is always reminding us is even in the most difficult times of the crisis, Catholic Charities stayed open to provide services,” Johnson said.
Summer camp activities focus on art, wellness and civics. Three tutors from Vardaman Elementary School come during the three weeks to ensure these elements are included in all activities. The first week kicked off with looking at the life cycle of a plant. Going with the motto that “every child is an artist,” children made collages of plants, painted flowers and created their own flipbooks.
Tutors Carla Orr, Christy Watkins and Jessica Baker walked children through the elements needed for a plant to grow, shared the different stages and demonstrated how to plant. Children also planted their own plants.
“This is a good outlet for their creativity because, especially with the last year of COVID, everything’s been so restricted. They kind of felt like they were just bottled up, so now we’re getting back into the routine of things and able to have a little more freedom,” Baker said.
The second two weeks of the progam will focus on the life cycle of a butterfly and a ladybug. Children will be able to watch the insects grow. The program ends with a play presentation called the “The Grouchy Ladybug.” Watkins hopes the camp helps students find their talents.
“They become more self-confident, so that’s really the main thing I would like them to take away from it, taking their unique abilities and carrying them over to the classroom,” Watkins said.
The summer camp program, as well as the Family Life Center, continues thanks to community support. BancorpSouth of Vardaman has donated over $265,000 over the past two years, which allows them to sustain the summer camp and tutors. The bank received the Samaritan Award in June from Catholic Charities of Jackson for their support.
Also honored as Volunteer of the Year was Dorothy Willingham, a member of St. James Church in Tupelo who regularly donates to the Family Life Center alongside her sister, Joan Clarkson. It started when Willingham met Johnson at a St. James event. Inspired by her, the sisters started gathering items they didn’t need, such as bedding, pillows, and clothes, and driving to Vardaman every other week to every third week to donate the items.
Thanks to their efforts, others in the community heard about their efforts and began donating items, often donating snacks and food. Once, Willingham brought gallons of milk and food, and said there has never been a time when she’s come where there hasn’t been a need. Last year, the sisters volunteered at the center’s Thanksgiving meal, donating food, and rallied to have their church’s women’s club donate money and get involved.
“(Johnson’s) personality is kind of addictive. You just want to do what you can to help her or the people,” Willingham said. “It’s such a good service that they do here. I love to come down.”