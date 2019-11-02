VARDAMAN • The annual Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival welcomed in its 46th year with a day full of events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
Vardaman Mayor James Casey described it as one of the longest running and biggest festivals in north Mississippi. He said the festival is the highlight of the year for the town.
“Sweet potatoes are our economy. There probably wouldn’t be much to us if it wasn’t for the industry. The Sweet Potato Festival highlights the sweet potato industry,” Casey said.
Thousands showed up at this year’s festival, and Casey said about 10,000 people come through in a day.
“It’s just a big event for our community and our town. We have people come from all over the state to this festival because it’s a big event,” said festival public relations coordinator Jordan Inman.
The festival featured the Arts & Craft Festival, which Inman said draws thousands. Festival staff begin preparing for the festival at 4 a.m., and vendors are allowed to set up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event also has a 5K Run/Walk, an Antique Tractor Show, tasting booth, pie eating contest and other activities. More than 150 vendors were present. Casey said 10 musicians from across the state volunteered their time to play at the festival.
This year’s festival also welcomed the second annual barbecue cook off, which was planned in part by festival board member Trey Boyette. Boyette said they decided to add a barbecue cook off after seeing a trend, and this year’s cook off will feature five competitors: one from Tennessee, one from Arkansas, and three from Mississippi. All proceeds will go towards the Palmer Home for Children. Boyette described the competition as relaxed, and after judging, attendees can taste test the food. About 75 to 100 people came to taste test last year, Boyette said, and the response has been positive.
“I foresee it growing twice the size next year,” Boyette said.
The Saturday festival kicks off a week of programming, which includes a Sweet Potato Pageant for ages zero to 23 months, two to kindergarten, first to sixth grade and seventh to 12th grade Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday respectively. The 2018 Sweet Potato Queen, Ashlyn Nix of Calhoun City, 18, was in attendance at this year’s festival wearing her sash and crown. She said she competed for three years before she was able to become Sweet Potato Queen and said she was surprised but happy when she won.
“I was surprised, very surprised. There were a lot of girls in my group who were gorgeous. All of them were so gorgeous, but I had tried for so long and I just wanted to do the best I could, regardless of if I won,” Nix said.
Other weekly events include a Wednesday worship rally and a harvest banquet Saturday, Nov. 9, to close out this year’s festival. Inman said festival winners would be acknowledged at the banquet.
Planning began July or August with a sweet potato committee of 10-15 people. Casey said several volunteers and anywhere from 15 to 20 law enforcement officers were on hand to assist in covering the festival.