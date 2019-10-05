Dr. Vaughn Grisham will be on hand Tuesday, Oct. 8 to sign copies of his book, "George McLean: His Life, Lessons, and Legacy."
The signing will be at Reed's GumTree Bookstore in downtown Tupelo from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Grisham taught at the University of Mississippi in the Department of Sociology and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College before retiring in 2016.
He has worked for years researching and telling the Tupelo story in two previous books, "Tupelo: The Evolution of a Community," published by Kettering Foundation, and Aspen Institute's "Hand in Hand."
"George McLean: His Life, Leadership Lessons, and Legacy" is the third and final book in Grisham's trilogy.
In his book, Grisham details the work of McLean and other local leaders who committed themselves to a better community.
Grisham has been invited to tell the Tupelo story in more than 30 states, two Canadian provinces, Johannesburg, South Africa and Siberia.