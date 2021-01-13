VERONA - A head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Highway 145 in Verona claimed the life of three men.
According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, two cars traveling on Raymond Avenue collided head-on Jan. 12. The drivers of the cars, Cedric Montgomery, 33, and Xavier Williams, 23, of Tupelo, were pronounced dead on the scene.
A passenger in one of one of the vehicles, Dante Elliott, 21, of Starkville, was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and pronounced dead from his injuries at 10:18 p.m.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.