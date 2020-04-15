VERONA - Three weeks after asking people to stay and home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Verona officials are now telling citizens to stay off the streets at night.
"We passed a voluntary curfew about three weeks ago, hoping people would stay at home like the Centers for Disease Control recommended," said Verona Mayor Bobby Williams. "That wasn't working so (Tuesday) night the board passed a mandatory curfew."
The curfew requires citizens to remain at home and off the streets from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning unless going to work or traveling for an essential reason — including going to the store, doctor or pharmacy.
The ordinance gives Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn and his officers the authority to stop people at night to see why they are out and if they are violating the curfew.
"The first offense carries a $500 fine," Williams said. "It goes up to $1,000 for the second offense. And there is the possibility of going to jail for up to 30 days each time."
But residents should not plan on police to set up roadblocks to stop every car coming through town at night. Most cities that have passed recent curfews are using them to keep down large gatherings.
The curfew started April 15 and will be in effect for at least three weeks.
"We will revisit the matter at the next board meeting on May 5," Williams said.