VERONA • A Lee County man is facing life in prison after shooting and killing his brother Saturday night in the apartment they shared.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said his officers were dispatched to 230 Mattox Road at 11:35 p.m. July 25 for a medical call where an ambulance was requested. The responding officers found a black male in the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim, Martavus Deshun Colman, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County deputy coroner Tim Tate. The victim’s brother was taken into custody that night.
Raheem Xavier Smith, 30, was booked into the Lee County Jail around 12:30 Sunday morning. He was formally charged with murder Monday. During his initial court appearance, Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers set bond at $1 million.
Chief Nunn said the case will be presented to the next Lee County grand jury.