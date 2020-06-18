VERONA - A Lee County man is facing up to 80 years in prison following a Tuesday evening spat with a neighbor.
Verona police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Palmetto Road around 6 p.m. June 17. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said the caller reported one neighbor pulling a rifle on another neighbor.
When police arrived, the caller told the responding officers that his downstairs neighbor had pulled a rifle on him, Nunn said. Police then went to the suspect's apartment. When the two officers knocked on the door to speak with the neighbor, he fired a high-powered hunting rifle through the front door.
"Neither officer was injured and with the assistance of Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Plantersville PD, and Shannon PD, (the suspect) was taken into custody without incident," Nunn said. Officers recovered a .270-caliber rifle.
Calvin Parks, 54, of 1312 Palmetto Road, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday night, charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During his initial court appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.
The aggravated assault charge carries up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The aggravated assault on an officer charge carries up to 30 years in the penitentiary and a $5,000 fine.