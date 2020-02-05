VERONA - Residents will get a chance to meet their new police chief Saturday and ask questions about the department.
The Verona Police Department will host the meet and greet Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the boardroom at City Hall.
"This is something I have been wanting to do," said Marsenio Nunn, who was named police chief on Jan. 14. "I plan to do this annually to give citizens a chance to meet the officers and tell us their concerns about the city."
Local businesses have donated the drinks and sweets that will be served as refreshments.