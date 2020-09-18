VERONA - Verona police are actively investigating an Thursday night incident that left two people dead.
According to Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn, officers were dispatched to the area of Young Drive and Main Street for a disturbance around 9 p.m. Sept. 17. The responding officers found two male victims. One was shot in the back. Witnesses told police that the other was run over by the shooter as they left the scene.
"A further investigation of this led us to believe that the elderly male was not run over, but appeared to has a small puncture wound to the body," Nunn said.
Both victims were carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center. Thomas Tre Guido, 35, of Okolona; and Harvey Lee Russell, 58, of Verona; and were later pronounced dead.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green sent both bodies to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsies to determine the cause of death.
Witnesses said the suspect was a black male who drove away in a red 2007 or 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
"The reason the shooting happened is unknown at this time, but we ask that anyone with information regarding this case would contact the Verona Police Department (566-2215), the Lee County Sheriff's Office (841-9041) or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers (800-773-8477)."