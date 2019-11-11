VERONA - The Verona Police Department were on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon on the north end of town.
Police were called to the intersection of Eighth and Johnson streets around 4:30 p.m. for a call of a person who had been shot in the head. Police have not released the name or condition of the victim, or whether they are searching for a suspect.
"Right now, it is just too early to say anything, we are still trying to sort things out," said interim Verona Police Chief Johnny Patterson.
Patterson hopes to be able to release more information Tuesday.