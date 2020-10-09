VERONA - Police Chief Marsenio Nunn is looking for additional troops to fight crime in Verona.
The Verona Police Department wants to hire four full-time officers to bring the agency up to full strength. The chief hopes to have the slots filled by the end of October.
"We lost two officers and the board of aldermen approved to not only replace those two but to hire two additional officers," Nunn said. "The extra manpower will help us out a lot."
To be considered, applicants must be at least 20 years old, have attended a police academy and be certified as a part-time officer. Once a new officer completes a probationary period, the city might help get them fully certified.
"If they are part-time certified, we can send them to the academy," Nunn said. "The city would pay for the course."
Applications are available at Verona City Hall at 194 Main Street during normal business hours.