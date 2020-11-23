TUPELO • Narcotics officers executing a search warrant last week arrested three people on felony drug charges.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants at 4907 A. Raymond Avenue, Verona on Nov. 19. During the search, officers found felony amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. They also seized more than $1,300 in cash and a 2004 Infinity SUV.
Marcus Satterwhite, 43, of 4907 A Raymond Avenue, Apt. 162, Verona, was charged with possession of crack cocaine. His bond was set at $10,000.
Juana Toney, 46, of 4907 A Raymond Avenue, Apt. 162, Verona, was charged with possession of crack cocaine. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Jamie Fields, 31, of 1353 Red Circle, Tupelo, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $50,000.
Fields was already out on bond for previous charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Authorities said all three have extensive drug arrest in the past.