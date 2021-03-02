VERONA - A Monday night shooting outside a north Verona apartment left one man dead and police looking for the shooter.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said officers responded March 1 at 7:55 p.m. to a shots fired call at the apartments on East 10th Street. The 911 dispatcher said there was possibly a victim at the scene.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed one victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of a vehicle parked in the parking lot," Nunn said.
The victim, later identified by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green as Christopher Green, 24, of Tupelo, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Green said the body will be sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsy.
Nunn said the case is still under investigation and he hopes to release more information as it become available.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Verona Police Department 662-566-2215 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.