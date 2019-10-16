ABERDEEN • Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre said former officer Jennifer Baker was a “rogue cop” who was “out of control” and writing “BS” tickets, so the department had no option but to fire her.
Aguirre took the stand for a second day Wednesday in Baker’s wrongful termination lawsuit being held in U.S District Court in Aberdeen. Chief Judge Sharion Aycock is presiding.
Baker worked for the Tupelo Police Department for almost four years and claims that her 2017 termination was in retaliation for her opposition to the department’s ticket writing policy and her speaking out about officers not being paid overtime. She is asking for reinstatement as well as minimal monetary damages.
During the second day of trial, defense attorneys showed the six-woman, two-man jury videos of five traffic stops Baker made. The videos were from an internal affairs investigation that led to the termination. Officials say the investigation started after citizen complaints and Baker commented to another officer that she would start pulling over the rich and elderly.
Aguirre said he felt Baker fabricated the probable cause needed to pull over the cars in most of the instances. In four of the videos, Baker told the drivers they were being stopped for not using their turn signals. In one of the videos, the turn signals are clearly working. In two of the videos, the patrol car’s dash camera is not pointed at the suspect vehicle when they turned.
“These are BS kind of tickets,” Aguirre said after watching the first three in court. “All three videos were of African Americans.”
After reviewing the videos and the internal investigation, Aguirre said they had to terminate Baker.
“The five videos did raise some concerns that we had a rogue cop,” Aguirre said. “We were worried we had an officer out of control so we called her in and terminated her.”
Other officers thought the five videos were cherry picked from a two-month period to intentionally show Baker in a bad light.
Former Tupelo officer Sgt. Chamila Brown, who now works for Amory PD, said she was called in after Baker was fired and viewed three of the videos with her immediate supervisors as well as the department’s top administrators.
“They wanted to show us their narrative of why she was fired,” Brown said, “so we could in turn relay it to others, lower ranking officers.”
Brown said that she was asked by her supervisor to review Baker’s tickets to see if she was targeting African American or the elderly. Off the 33 tickets, only six were issued to blacks and 10 people were over the age of 50.
“(In my opinion), it didn’t show a pattern,” Brown said.
The trial is expected to continue all week and could stretch into the following week.
Several top administrators are expected to be called to the witness stand, including deputy chief Allan Gilbert and patrol division commander Capt. Tim Bell. Aguirre was called as a witness by the plaintiff and has already testified for almost five hours. The defense plans to call him as well for more testimony.