SHANNON • A candlelight vigil Thursday evening honored the life of a Shannon High School football player who died Tuesday.
The community was invited to gather at Mike Scott Field in celebration of 16-year-old Jakobe Kyshon Cooper, who died after collapsing at a morning practice.
“I want you guys to know I’m speaking not only as a counselor but as a person who cared a lot about him, that it’s OK if you’re not OK,” said Kimberly Johnson, Shannon High School’s academic counselor. “You hear people say you have to be strong you have to hold up. But what I want you guys to know is that as you shed tears, that shows strength. That shows that you cared. That shows that he meant something to you.”
Chasity Bingley, Jakobe’s aunt, spoke on behalf of the Cooper family.
“Thank you to everyone for all the prayers, Facebook posts, words of encouragement and love that you’ve shown our family during this difficult time,” Bingley said. “Jakobe was a person that was known for bringing good laughter into a room. Although this moment is difficult for all of us, I ask on behalf of his mom that when you guys light the candles, find a memory of Jakobe that brings you joy and laughter and hold that moment forever in order to cherish and celebrate his memory.”
Shannon football coach Darryl Carter said Cooper was a great player and person who always kept people laughing.
“He was about to be that guy,” Carter said. “He was an energy guy and was going to start at outside linebacker and at some running back, as well. He was one of our better players coming back and doing everything he was suppose to do on the field. He was a funny guy. He kept you laughing. I had an opportunity to coach both of his brothers. He’s always been around me. I’ve been knowing him since he was about seven years old and he was just a special player.”
“Whether we knew him as a student, as a football player, or as a classmate, he was a valued member of our Red Raider family, and we will continue to miss him,” Shannon High School Principal Jason Arledge said. “His presence will always be felt in the light he let shine throughout his life just as these candles shine tonight. It is our responsibility now to live out his legacy with our passion for life, with our respect for others, and with the light we let shine through our hearts, just as he (Jakobe) did through his.”
The vigil service began with an opening prayer from the Rev. Chris Traylor.
Attendees were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines during the vigil. Candles and message cards were placed at locations on the field for family, team members and cheerleaders to stand throughout the service.
Arledge said during every home game of the upcoming football season, each 24-yard line of the football field will be marked with a red hash mark and a red yard marker on each fence with the number 24 to honor Cooper.