TUPELO • Volunteer Northeast Mississippi and Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH) are teaming up for a special project as part of MLK National Day of Service. These two organizations are conducting a Socks and Scivvies Drive and are asking for donations of new, still-in-the-package socks and underwear for the most vulnerable individuals in the community.
All items collected will be made available to the homeless population as well as to others who are economically disadvantaged. The majority of recipients are adults, but donations of children’s items are also welcome.
Donations can be dropped off Monday, January 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at either All Saints’ Episcopal Church (608 West Jefferson) or Midtown Pointe Food Court (499 South Gloster).
“This project is an easy way for anyone in the community to make a difference to someone in need,” Rebecca Nelson, director of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, said.
“All donations – no matter how small – are appreciated.”
Anyone with questions can contact Rebecca Nelson at 662-432-0158 or visit www.volunteernems.org.