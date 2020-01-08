TUPELO - Two and a half hours: that is the amount of community service Tupelo nonprofits are requesting assistance for as part of the Tupelo150 Challenge.
The Tupelo150 Challenge continues Tupelo’s celebration of its sesquicentennial year by encouraging community members to commit to better nutrition, exercise and 150 minutes of community service. The goal is to show how even 150 minutes of volunteer work can make a difference and possibly encourage people to catch the “volunteer bug,”and want to volunteer more, said Rebecca Nelson, director of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi.
“We’re looking to make this a celebration of the 150th birthday, but we also want to make it long term than just 2020,” Nelson said.
The idea for the challenge came in October after Carolyn Perkins, who was contracted by the city to handle the 150th celebration planning, talked to her about launching the Tupelo150 Challenge. The challenge launched at the New Year’s Eve party, where organizers spoke to attendees about the challenge and had forms allowing them to sign up.
Approximately 180 people responded that night by filling out a form, Nelson said. The form named causes volunteers could indicate interest in and allowed volunteers to name whatever skills they may have. While skills are not necessary to volunteer and volunteers do not have to list any specific skills if they don’t want to, Nelson said they can be helpful to nonprofits who are in need of specific skill sets, such as repair work.
“They can’t afford to hire the professionals, so they are sometimes looking for people with particular skills who are willing to donate their skills to the nonprofit,” Nelson said.
Each person who signed up was put in a database and received an email that directed them to the Volunteer Hub website that lists opportunities to volunteer in Tupelo. Nelson is also speaking with local organizations, such as the Tupelo Rotary club, to get the word out and encourages other organizations to reach out if they want her to talk to them about volunteering.
Additional people have expressed interest on the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi Facebook page, and the form to sign up, as well as a form encouraging 150 ways to volunteer, is available at https://tupelo150.com/150-challenge. The sign up button redirects users to the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi page’s Tupelo 150 opportunities, which lists volunteering options by task and organization.
While approximately 20 volunteering opportunities are currently listed, Nelson encourages nonprofits to feel free to post their volunteer opportunities. Nonprofits currently not on the hub may reach out to Nelson to be added. Joining the Volunteer Hub is free and allows nonprofits to post volunteer opportunities themselves.
Nelson also encourages potential volunteers to seek out volunteer efforts not on the list by reaching out to nonprofits they know and asking to see how they can help, donating or organizing their own individual service. Nelson said volunteering comes in many forms and people can also do smaller acts of charity such as assisting individuals in need.
“Anytime you can reach out to someone in need, you are volunteering,” Nelson said.
The goal of the challenge is to make the community better, Nelson said. Her hope is that volunteers who participate find one or two organizations that speak to them and consider making permanent connections with those organizations.
“It takes all of us to make this community better. The nonprofits do great work, but they can’t do it alone. They need the volunteers,” Nelson said.
The challenge will last the entire year. Those who still want to get involved may visit https://tupelo150.com/150-challenge, call Nelson at 662-432-0158 or email her at rebecca@unitedwaynems.org.