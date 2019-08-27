Officials are working to resolve voting issues at two precincts in northeast Mississippi, according to area circuit clerks.
A voting machine at a Lafayette County precinct that was giving voters issues has been taken out of service and is currently being fixed, according to Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Baretta Mosley.
Buddy of mine trying to vote for Bill Waller and the machine continued to default back to Tate Reeves. He is not the only one having this issue.— Taylor Rayburn (@STaylorRayburn) August 27, 2019
Makes you wonder. But PSA also make sure your vote is really for who you want it to be for. #MSElex #MSLeg pic.twitter.com/Kyylyec0MC
A video circulated early Tuesday showing a voter having an issue at the Burgess precinct on Highway 6 West in Oxford. In the video, the voter can be seen attempting to vote for gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller but the machine instead selecting gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
Mosley said the issue was a result of that specific machine losing calibration. As soon as the issue was reported to poll workers, the machine was removed from service and a person is on site to fix the machine. Mosley said it was only an issue with that one machine.
The Secretary of State's Office was made aware of the TSX machine malfunctioning this morning and contacted the county about it, according to an email statement from Senior Council/Interim Communications Director for the Secretary of State Office Anna C. Moak.
Moak said their office does not run party primaries and that "TSX machines are county-owned and it is the responsibility of the parties in the primary election to test the machines." To their knowledge, 19 votes were cast before the issue was caught.
Voting at the Parkway precinct in Lee County temporarily halted Tuesday morning as officials worked to resolve complaints about voters receiving the wrong ballots.
“We were advised of a complaint that voters had received the wrong ballot style, so we immediately suspended voting at the precinct and addressed the issue to ensure any issues were resolved,” said Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney.
Voters from three different justice court districts cast ballots at Parkway. Two of those three districts have Republican runoffs on the ballot today.
Early morning problems involved voter complains about receiving ballots without the anticipated justice court race.
“We can't stress enough to each voter that they take the time to ensure that they have the ballot they intend to vote,” Dulaney said.