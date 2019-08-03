Parents looking to get their teens prepared for school registration immunizations can participate in special school registration immunization walk-in clinics. The clinics, open for adolescents ages 10 to 17, started Thursday and ends Friday, August 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are being hosted by local Mississippi Department of Health county clinics. No appointment is necessary.
Under Mississippi state law, children must be immunized against to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. Vaccines are required for both first-time school entry in Mississippi, and students entering 7th grade are required to get a Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination. Optional but recommended additional vaccinations include HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations.
There will be additional nursing staff available to provide immunizations. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.
For a full schedule of upcoming clinics, visit http://HealthyMS.com/page/23,21091,221.html.
For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.
Remaining clinic dates in the northeast area are as follows:
Lafayette
Lafayette County Health Department
101 Veterans Drive, Oxford
Monday, August 5
Prentiss
Prentiss County Health Department
615 East Parker Drive, Booneville
Friday, August 2 • Wednesday, August 7
Okitahheba
Oktibbeha County Health Department
203 Yeates Street, Starkville
Monday, August 5 – Tuesday, August 6