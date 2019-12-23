IUKA - Deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant ended up arresting the resident for felony drug possession.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs went to a Highway 25 North residence Dec. 21 because Burnsville had an outstanding warrant for a woman. After deputies confirmed the warrant was still active, April Dawn Davis, 43, of 166 Front Street, Burnsville, was arrested without incident.
During the arrest, officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine on her. Davis was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He bond was set at $5,000.