For anyone new to the Daily Journal mobile app, here are a few helper videos to get you started and help you get the most use of the app.

1. How to login

If you're a Daily Journal subscriber, make sure to login to your user account to access all of the stories and features of the app. See how:

2. The Home Screen

The home screen puts everything within a tap. You can check the weather, scroll through the latest stories, manage your push notification channels and open the navigation menu. Watch below: 

3. The navigation menu

This is where you can access every element of the of the app. You can search through our content library using keywords, see the latest stories by section, view daily e-editions and more. Here's how:

4. Managing push notifications

There are four push notification channels offered on the app: Breaking News & Top stories, High School sports, Mississippi State sports and Ole Miss sports. You can sign up for all four, just one, or any that you like. Manage your channels either of these two ways: 

5. Saving stories

See a story you want to read, but don't have time? Love a story and want to hold on to it? Save it! Then come back and read it any time you like. Watch how below:

If you experience any issue or have questions, email them to digital@djournal.com.

