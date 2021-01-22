SALTILLO - The city of Saltillo will have to spend more than $14,000 to replace a leaking water line under Sand Creek.
During a special called meeting Thursday, the board of aldermen approved the $14,400 bid from Eubank Construction to bore a new water line 240 feet under Sand Creek to supply the east side of town.
Mayor Rex Smith said the four-inch water line was encased in a protective sleeve when it was originally bored under the creek along Young Circle just east of the downtown area. Over the years, the creek has eroded and the sleeve and/or the line have become compromised.
"There was water coming out of the sleeve," said Mayor Rex Smith. "We tested it and it had chlorine in it, so it was our water."
The remedy to the problem is install a continuous four-inch plastic pipe, starting further back and boring deeper to avoid the problem in the future.
Alderman Donald Cullum questioned the wisdom of replacing the broken water line with one the same size, especially if the city is looking to expand the water infrastructure to the east.
Smith said this was a more immediate need and the four-inch line will serve that area for the time being. The mayor said it has not been determined where the expanded water main would cross Sand Creek or even what size line will be used.
Eubank Construction currently has a crew working at the city's sewage treatment plant on a separate project and should be able to handle the boring project next week.