TUPELO - Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply will temporarily be using a different disinfectant in the water treatment process to help maintain optimal levels of disinfection. Tupelo Water & Light will be among of the systems affected.
On Wednesday, the system began using free chlorine instead of chloramines.
Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply project manager Melvin Orr said this is a proactive measure after some areas reported lower chloramine residuals this summer, including portions of Fulton and Tupelo, and a small section of northern Lee County.
Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons said that years ago, they used chlorine and after years of using chloramine, the system has a tendency to build up too much. He said using pure chlorine helps flush out the system and should take about two weeks. In a press release, Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply said it may switch back to chloramines on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Orr said this is a routine practice in many places, but they typically do not see this issue during the summer because of high water usage. This past summer, however, they saw less water usage, which increases the age of water in the distribution system.
Timmons said some customers may notice a more intense chlorine smell, and Orr said most people don’t have to do anything differently to their water, though kidney dialysis patients and fish owners should be aware, as their water may require a slightly different treatment.
“Most customers won’t notice any difference at all. The only difference is instead of adding ammonia, ammonia will be turned off for a few weeks,” Orr said.