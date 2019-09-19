OXFORD - A Yalobusha County man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an Oxford shooting last week.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 12, Oxford police responded to a shots fired call at the Links Apartments. Officers found several shell casings on one vehicle that had been hit by a bullet. Witnesses saw a male running from the area and a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Later the same day, witnesses came forward. They said Qyteldric Woodard, 21, of Water Valley, had sent threatening messages and he was the one who shot at them that night.
An affidavit and warrant was signed and Woodard was arrested on Sept. 16. Woodard was given a bond of $30,000.