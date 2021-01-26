OXFORD • A Lafayette County woman has been charged with stealing Christmas presents from a car on New Year’s Eve.
Oxford police were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi on Dec. 31 to take a report on someone breaking into a car in the parking lot and stealing several Christmas gifts. The investigation led police to Dana Diana Churchill, 44, of Waterford, who was arrested without incident on Jan. 22. The stolen property was recovered.
Churchill was charged with one count of felony auto burglary. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Churchill a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on her.