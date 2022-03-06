TUPELO • Ray Trantham planned to spend today preaching the Sunday sermon at a bible college in Odessa, Ukraine, like he has for nearly three decades.
But the Russian invasion of the largest country in Europe on Feb. 24 ended those plans. His 36-year-old daughter and two granddaughters fled the war-torn country last week and safely made it to America; his Ukrainian son-in-law is still in Odessa.
Trantham and his wife, Pam, are Northeast Mississippi natives, but have been missionaries living in Ukraine for the last 27 years. They moved to Ukraine in 1995 to work with the first private Bible college established in the former Soviet Union.
The couple regularly returns to the U.S. during winters to meet with American churches who sponsor their work to secure funding. They flew home in mid-December and were scheduled to fly back on March 1.
With Russian troops staging on the eastern border near disputed areas, the Tranthams realized something was going to happen.
About a month ago, they began seeking emergency funds to support their mission, as well as family and employees still in Ukraine. Moving money from the U.S. to eastern Europe and converting it from dollars into Ukrainian hryvnias can take several weeks.
"When the war broke out, there was a run on ATMs," Ray said. "When you could find one with money, you could only get out about $50 at a time.
In late February, with tensions growing, the Tranthams’ daughter, Regina Kyrylova, and her daughters, 7 and 11, left the port city of Odessa and headed to western Ukraine.
"Our main thing was for her not to get caught in the panic of an evacuation," Ray Trantham said.
When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, it was a multi-pronged attack. Not only were they attacking the disputed territory in the east and the capital of Kiev in the north, there were explosions in Odessa and even in the west, an area no one thought would be attacked.
"Regina said she was woken up at 6:04 a.m. last week by explosions as the Russians bombed the airport near them," Pam said.
And reports from their son-in-law, Sasha Kyrylov, and others at the bible college show Odessa has not been spared.
"Odessa has been hearing explosions on a regular basis," Ray said. "They have even shelled the marsh behind the college, but they have not seen any Russian troops yet."
With uncertainty everywhere, the Tranthams wanted their daughter and the grandkids to shelter in place in the west to see what happened.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the Tranthams received a call from their daughter letting them know she had just crossed the border into Romania.
"I didn't agree with it at the time, but I am now glad they did,” Trantham said.
With more than 1 million Ukrainians trying to flee their country, the larger border crossings into Poland and Moldavia were overloaded. People were told to carry two days’ worth of food and expect to be in line for 60 hours.
"It was a sudden thing,” Pam Trantham said. “Sasha called and said, 'You are leaving.' There was no real plan, they just left.”
The Tranthams’ son-in-law contacted friends in Romania to help them cross the border and find a place to stay.
Kyrylova, their daughter, drove as close as she could to the border before hitting the traffic jam. They walked the final 6 miles past stopped and parked cars, then had to stand in line for hours at the Romanian border. There were people on both sides of the border helping the refugees and handing out food and water.
Even though the Romanian friends had booked them a room for the night in the Bucharest Hilton, the three decided to stay at the friends' house instead.
"They were exhausted and just wanted to sleep," Ray Trantham said. "So they stayed the night at the friend's house, and then drove to the airport the next day."
And where air travel in eastern Europe is usually a trying adventure, it wasn't for Kyrylova that day. They had their passports and were all vaccinated.
"She said the experience at the airport was surprisingly easy," Pam Trantham said. "They had more trouble at the airport in New York than they did in Romania. They lost her luggage in New York."
The trio flew Turkish Airlines from Romania to Istanbul. After a lengthy layover, they flew to New York City. Two days after crossing the border out of a war zone, they landed in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday.
From there, it was a short trip to the safety and comfort of her sister's house in Hattiesburg.
While the Tranthams are thrilled that their daughter and granddaughters are in the U.S., they still fear for the safety of their son-in-law and the others at the Bible college. Sasha Kyrylov, like all Ukrainian men of military age, cannot leave the country. The college normally has 200 students and a staff of about 35.
"I lay down at night because I'm tired," Ray Trantham said. "I get up in the morning because I am worried. I wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning and can't sleep."
Since Ukraine is eight hours ahead of Mississippi, Trantham begins receiving emails and texts from Europe in the predawn hours. There’s usually a break in communication in the early afternoon.
"Your brain never turns off," Pam Trantham said of the worry and stress.
The Tranthams know their son-in-law is safe at the moment. The family residence in Odessa is a two-story house with a full basement and brick walls 16 inches thick. It is safer than most high rises, so people started showing up to stay and attend prayer meetings.
Not knowing how long the conflict will last, Sasha Kyrylova has been purchasing whatever he can when he can.
"We told him to buy all the meat and cheese he could find," Ray Trantham said. "He has sent us pictures of shopping carts filled with boxes of milk, tea and fish — whatever is available. Prices have doubled when items are available."
Kyrylova carried water, toilet paper and fire extinguishers to local military fighters. At first Ray Trantham was upset his son-in-law was using money that was supposed to keep the church and college going, but then reconsidered.
"I realized we probably want to keep the people with guns protecting the neighborhood happy," he said.
Planning ahead and pre-positioning money has allowed the Tranthams to continue to support family and friends in the Ukraine, even in the middle of an armed conflict.
While most ATMs are running out of Ukrainian currency, Kyrylova has the college's American debit card, which still works at the grocery store. And it is easier for the Tranthams to deposit donations into that account.
"We are raising money and accepting donations from anyone who will listen," Pam Trantham said.
"During this interview, I have already received two calls from people I don't even know saying they have money and wanting to know how they can help," Ray Trantham said.
Since the Tranthams had family ties here, they don't feel like refugees, even though they don't know if or when they can return to their home of the last 27 years.
While trying to be optimistic, Ray Trantham realizes the seriousness of the situation and knows it could be a long time before he and his wife set foot inside Ukraine again — if ever.
"I suspect we will be here another three months," Ray said. "But there is a real possibility we may never return."