OXFORD • After the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against a proposal to relocate the Confederate monument, organizers within Lafayette County are planning more targeted actions in opposition to that decision.
Protesters will protest before the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in front of the Chancery Building. Protests will occur every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Square.
“They’re going to hear our voices. We will not be silenced. They’re trying to silence us, and we refuse to be silenced,” said Tracey Williams, a member of Take it Down Oxford and Justice.
Take It Down Oxford formed in June and represents a collective effort among different networks in Oxford to remove the Confederate monument located in the middle of the Oxford Square. Take It Down Oxford leadership and members stated that with July 6’s vote, the main objective will be targeting all businesses owned by supervisors to put pressure on them. Protesters gathered around Larson’s Cash Saver, co-owned by District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson, on July 10 at 4:30 p.m. to protest, and said they are calling for a daily boycott to push for supervisors to call for another vote. There were also counter-protesters present to support Larson's decision.
As one of the organizers, Arami Harris said the recent efforts to have the monument relocated are influenced by the collective national action around the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. While Take It Down had supporters of various races and backgrounds, Harris credited Black organizers such Williams for organizing one of the first Black Lives Matter protests in Oxford and De'Lantric Hunt, who began protesting on City Hall steps in early June calling for the statue to be taken down, pushing momentum locally.
“We are African American citizens who want to be heard and want a seat at the table,” Harris said. “The initial efforts stemmed from our own mental wherewithal and our own moral compass. We’re tired of this and we need to strike while the iron is hot.”
Efforts to have the monument removed included daily protests, calling and sending emails and letters to supervisors and signing petitions. Harris said organizers tried for so long to get on the agenda and decided to stand outside the chancery building during June 6’s meeting to protest. However, protesters were under the impression a vote was not occurring that day after being told it would not be on the agenda and reading news articles to that effect. Effie Burt, an Oxford native and longtime proponent of removing the Confederate statue, described the surprise vote as a slap in the face.
The decision of the all-white male board represents the need for Black representation within the Board of Supervisors, Burt stated. She said it was important to vote for people “open to what is going on now.”
“I am just shocked that there are so many other towns that are smaller than Oxford, Mississippi that have already agreed to move the statue, but we have five white men on the board, no Black representation at all, and that’s the key. That’s gotta change,” Burt said.
Burt was part of efforts in 2017 to try to relocate the Confederate monument, and said this time, the removal of the state flag and efforts to remove Confederate monuments in other Mississippi cities is causing what she calls a “retelling of history.” Burt recalls her mother, who is 103 according to medical records, doing sit ins and marches, and said she has been protesting all her life. She sees the statue as something put up to intimidate Black people and associates it with killing, lynching and the KKK. Her own family history includes her mother’s father fleeing Mississippi to avoid lynching after telling a white man “No.”
“The removal of this statue is so important to me because (of) my mom. Can she get something that was so negative out before God takes her away from here, that it is no longer a sign of hatred? Could it be really?” Burt said.
She wants people to be educated on and understand the true history of the statue and have it moved to a museum or other proper location in order to move forward.
During the July 6 meeting, several board members stated beliefs that relocating the monument would not cause community unity to defend their vote. Harris challenged this viewpoint, saying that since the statue was so divisive, moving it would unify people.
“The argument that Oxford is about unity and to seemingly exclude us from that conversation was very upsetting,” Harris said.
Harris also took issue with supervisors’ claims that the vote represented input from Black community members, that protesters were aggressive towards cops and that it was outside forces causing pressure, calling it “an ice cream sundae of lies.” She said organizers have been adamant about communicating with the Oxford police department and the Take It Down Oxford movement consists primarily of Lafayette citizens. Harris attended and spoke at the June 22 meeting where supervisors heard community feedback and said she did not feel supervisors followed up with her or the other people who spoke out in favor of moving the monument.
“You cannot speak about a collective community effort from the standpoint of being on the board if you yourself as a board member have not reached out to the very people that are a part of this movement,” Harris said. “I shouldn’t have to consistently justify my emotions and justify who I am in the community for them to be able to (give me a seat at the table).”
Burt, Harris and Williams mentioned the boycott at Larson’s was due to the amount of Black patrons and employees. Williams said organizers are currently trying to get enough signatures to have Confederate monument relocation added to the November election ballot, saying they need 32,000 signatures to do so. Organizers are also privately reaching out to supervisors to attempt to have discussions with individual supervisors, with the goal to try talking to all supervisors.
“We’re not trying to cause division. We’re trying to bring unity into the Oxford community,” Williams said.
While Take It Down is trying to tackle several issues, the two main goals are having the statue down for the purpose of equal representation and a mutual aid fund for those affected by the pandemic or socio-economic stress. Other future steps include trying to get faith leaders on board and encouraging community members, specifically those that don’t agree with Take It Down Oxford’s mission, to reach out to them to understand the importance of why they are taking these actions. While Harris would like business leaders to make a statement, she feels the chances are slim due to risks. She also encourages individual actions and said it is important for conversations around representation to occur.
“We all operate and occupy different spaces, and this dismantling of systemic racist ideology has to start with small talk conversations and dinner table conversions,” Harris said.