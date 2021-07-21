Wear It Well giveaway
TUPELO - Wear It Well is hosting a back to school giveaway at their office at 826 W Jefferson, Tupelo on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

In advance of the event, Wear It Well will be collecting backpacks for schools. They can be dropped off at their office.

The giveaway will provide clothes, shoes, accessories, coats, and backpacks for teachers and students. This event is free to the public.

More information is available by emailing info@wearitwell.org.

