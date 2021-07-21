Wear It Well hosts Back to School Giveaway Daily Journal reports Jul 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO - Wear It Well is hosting a back to school giveaway at their office at 826 W Jefferson, Tupelo on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m.In advance of the event, Wear It Well will be collecting backpacks for schools. They can be dropped off at their office.The giveaway will provide clothes, shoes, accessories, coats, and backpacks for teachers and students. This event is free to the public.More information is available by emailing info@wearitwell.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Backpack Accessory Education School Clothing Clothes Giveaway Tupelo Coat Shoe Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News CNN Reporter: Milley did something he rarely does See what Liz Cheney had to say about McCarthy Rep. McCarthy blasts Pelosi: She has 'broken this institution' RAW: OH: TEEN DEAD, PULLED FROM ADVENTURE PARK LAKE Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists