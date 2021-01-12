TUPELO • Local nonprofit Wear It Well will host an MLK Day of Service event on Monday, Jan. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at The Charles and Ruth Morris Home, located at 826 West Jefferson Street in Tupelo.
The agency is planning an exciting day celebrating the life and legacy of U.S. Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and giving back to the community.
“Our goal of this day of service is to make certain that the community is aware of the assistance and services we provide,” said Wear It Well founder Katina Davis Holland. “We will give away new and gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to families in need from our Repeat Boutique. We will also give away blessing bags filled with personal hygiene items.”
This is a walk-through event, and CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. Masks are required by all attendees.
Donations of deodorant and soap are the biggest need and can be dropped off prior to or during the event. Wear It Well will also accept donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, female hygiene items and purses/bags.
For more information or to donate items, contact Holland at katina@wearitwell.org or call (662) 350-3475.